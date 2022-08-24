Rana seeks deployment of special teams for containing LSD among cattle

Excelsior Correspondent

DANSAL, Aug 24: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today expressed grave concern over the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) among milch cattle and sought constitution of special teams of veterinary officials for exhaustive survey, prompt checking and expeditious treatment of such cases.

Sharing the concern of the rural communities during his extensive visit of several villages in Panchayat Jandrah, Dhan, Nagola, Kanyala and Tarah in Block Dansal of Nagrota Assembly Constituency, Rana said the immediate recourse to combat the disease is to carry out vaccination drive to contain the spread of the disease.

Rana said that the cattle rearing are almost the mainstay of the village communities and the threat of LSD is likely to cause in milk production, affecting the farmers. Such a scenario will impact the overall life in both the rural and urban inhabitants due to scarcity of milk and milk produce.

He hoped that the Administration will take earnest measures by deputing expert teams to the rural areas at Panchayat and Block levels, especially the most vulnerable villages to carry out animal diagnosis, generate awareness and undertake fogging in all the cattle-sheds. He said preventive measures were imperative keeping in view the alarming scenario in various states of the country. To save the cattle and to instill confidence among the farmers, mobile teams and deployment of stationary teams in the vulnerable villages is the need of the hour, he added.

He also urged the farmers to extend full cooperation to the veterinary officials and abide by the guidelines being notified from time to time in the larger interest of the cattle population and the rural economy. He said he will be taking up the issue at appropriate forums for seeking remedial and preventive measures against the LSD.

During his visit, the people apprised the Senior BJP leader about the various other community and individual issues, pertaining to power supply, drinking water and other utility services. He said the issues raised would be taken up at appropriate levels, especially with regard to restoration works in the wake of the recent monsoon rains, regulated power and drinking water supply, health and rations etc.

