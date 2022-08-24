DC Baramulla listens issues, grievances of public, PRIs

Excelsior Correspondent

BARAMULLA, Aug 24: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today held a daylong public meeting under the District Administration’s outreach programme at Dak Bungalow Sopore where she heard the issues and grievances of the public and PRIs.

Chairperson, Municipal Council Sopore, Masarat Kar, Additional District Development Commissioner Baramulla Aijaz Abdullah Saraf, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Parveez Sajad, Joint Director Planning M Yousuf Rather, various concerned officers besides different stakeholders including PRIs, civil society members, among other prominent citizens of the area were present on the occasion.

At the outset, the Chairperson Municipal Committee Sopore presented a power point presentation highlighting the issues and grievances of the people.

The people from adjacent villages also raised various issues before the Deputy Commissioner including improvement in water and electricity supply, macadamization of main and link roads, education and healthcare facilities.

After listening to the grievances and issues of the general public, the Deputy Commissioner issued on spot directions to the concerned officers of line departments to look into the issues of the people so that they are redressed on priority.

The people informed the Deputy Commissioner that the increasing stray dog population has posed risk to the lives of the people, thereby making difficult for the people to come out from the homes.

Taking a serious note of the issue, the Deputy Commissioner directed Municipal Council Sopore to look into the issue and coordinate with the Animal Husbandry Department. She further directed to allocate funds for the same and utilize men and machinery to curb on stray dog menace and ensure cent percent sterilization of the dogs.

The PRIs also raised various demands of their pursuits during which the Deputy Commissioner assured that all their genuine demands shall be taken up for redressal.

The DC directed the Tehsildar and Municipality concerned to vigorously register the street vendors of the town and associated relocation plan for them under Pradhan Mantri SVANIDHI scheme. They were directed to identify the patches meant to rehabilitate the vendors for their welfare.