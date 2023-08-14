Rana calls for major initiative to promote Sanskrit

Sanskrit Shobha Yatra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today stressed the need for a major initiative to ensure widespread reach of Sanskrit to masses, saying this is imperative for preserving and promoting the ancient language, culture and heritage.

“To understand the richness of the Indian culture and civilisation, knowledge of Sanskrit is paramount,” Devender Rana said while flagging of Sanskrit Shobha Yatra and ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh Abhiyan’ organized by Chudamani Sanskrit Sanstha, Basholi and Kailakh Jyotish Evam Vedic Sansthan Trust in collaboration with Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Kote Bhalwal, Jammu, which started from Shri Raghunath Ji Temple and culminated at Parade Ground, Jammu.

Mahant Rohit, Head of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, Director of Central Sanskrit University Madan Mohan Jha, R.K. Chibber, Ex-Chairman J&K Bank, Deepak Gupta, President of Ware House Association Jammu and other dignitaries were among those present on the occasion.

Rana described Sanskrit language as treasure trove of the Indian heritage and called for its massive promotion at all the levels especially by including it in academic curriculum. The younger generations are needed to be rooted with their time tested heritage and this can be achieved only by teaching the language at the threshold of their academic odyssey, he added.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his nine years of Government has restored the place of pride of the Indian culture, traditions and heritage on the world horizon. He said Sanskrit is the language of Indian civilization and its promotion should be the corner stone of the Indian culture.

He also referred to the memorandum drafted by Mahant Rohit Shastri, Head of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Institute Trust, demanding a separate Sanskrit University in Jammu and Kashmir and said the issue will be taken up with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha soon. He lauded the efforts of the Trust for promotion of Sanskrit, hoping that it will succeed in all its endeavours.

On this occasion, the Director of Central Sanskrit University Madan Mohan Jha said that in order to further strengthen the ancient tradition of India, every effort is required to make Sanskrit the language of the people. In this series, this time a public awareness campaign towards Sanskrit will be conducted through processions under Sanskrit week, he added.

In his address, Mahant Rohit, Head of Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, said that the procession left from Shri Raghunath Temple and ended at the Parade Ground via Purani Mandi. Trust members, university students, teachers, members of Ware House Associations, businessmen and eminent citizens took part in the procession.

Speaking on the occasion, President, Warehouse Association, Deepak Gupta supported Mahant Rohit Shastri’s initiatives towards establishing Sanskrit Gurukul, Yagyashala, Pakshala and Gaushala in the temples and hoped that all the concerned will come forward to see his mission accomplished.

The procession was welcomed at various places by dignitaries and the guests were honoured. On this occasion, SP City Kulbir Handa, SDPO Sunil Kesar, In-charge of BJP Jammu Kashmir Swachh Bharat Abhiyan Dil Bahadur Singh Jamwal, Team Jammu Chairman Zorawar Singh, Jagdev Singh Chib, Uttam Chand Sharma, Ajay Sharma , Head of Raghunath Market, Sunil Seth, Vijay Sharma,Dr. Yogendra Dixit, Dr. Madan Singh, Kamal Kishore, Maninander Singh, Praveen Kumar, Dr. Pramod Shukla, Vijay Sharma, Yash Seth and other dignitaries were present.