Azad meets deputations in Jammu; several join DPAP

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 14: Democratic Progressive Azad Party Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today held a meeting of party workers in Jammu and also met deputations from Marh.

Directing the party cadre to increase their footprints at booth level, Azad said that it is the duty of all workers to hold booth level meetings in their respective areas and ensure maximum people are joining the party and understanding the party agenda.

“All my workers shall hold the public meetings and reach out to people in their respective areas,” he said.

On the occasion, over fifty workers from Congress joined the DPAP in presence of Ghulam Nabi Azad, who said the joining on day to day basis is reflecting that people have not only understood agenda of the party but also endorsed it.

“This endorsement in a long run will help us to serve the people in better way. Our agenda is serving people with honesty and integrity,” he said.

Among those who were present on the occasion, included R S Chib, General Secretary; Jugal Kishore Sharma, Provincial President; Salman Nizami, Chief Spokesperson; Lala Devi Das, Working Committee Member; Anita Thakur, Gen Secretary; Ashok Bhagat, Distt President; Prabha Salathia, Mahila Chief; Kulwant Singh, Provincial Gen Secretary; Gourav Chopra, Distt President Jammu; Vishal Chopra, Provincial Gen Secretary; Mohinder Kumar, Sr VP Jammu Distt; Shampal Salathia, Zonal Sr Vice President; Khurshid Bhatt, Anoop Khajuria and others.