Ramnavmi celebrations remain low key affair for second consecutive year

No Shoba Yatra taken out due to COVID guidelines

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Ramnavmi the birthday of Lord Rama remained a low key affair this year again due to COVID restrictions and SOPs as no Shoba Yatra was taken out for the second consecutive year this time in the Jammu city and other parts of the region.

Dharmarth Trust which was usually organizing a Shoba Yatra on the occasion in association with other Hindu organizations including Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SDS) celebrated the festival in the premises of Raghunathji temple here under the observation of SOPs and Corona virus guidelines keeping the social distancing on top priority.

The celebrations commenced with the hawan performed by the president Dharmarth Trust, Ajay Gandotra and secretary, Dr Gopal Parthasarthi Sharma which was followed by Aarti of Raghunath Ji by the president, Pujaris and employees of the Trust.

To maintain the age old rituals, the idols of Lord Rama, Laxman Ji and Sita Ji were taken from the Sanctum of the holy temple and Parikarma was performed inside the temple premises due to restrictions in view of COVID Pandemic.

Addressing the devotees and employees of the Trust president of the Trust, Ajay Gandotra said that Lord Rama will bail out the people of J&K as well as entire world from the Corona Virus crisis.

The Ramnavmi was also celebrated in other temples of Lord Rama across Jammu region by maintaining COVID Pandemic SOPs and guidelines. The devotees visited the temples by maintaining social distance and offered their obeisance to Lord. However, the usual rush was missing. Moreover, no Shoba yatras were also taken out on the occasion of Ramnavmi this year in other parts of the region also.

President Sanatan Dharam Sabha (SDS), Parshotam Dadichi said that in view of the COVID pandemic directions were given to its all units across Jammu region not to take out Shoba Yatras this time. However, Pooja -Archana was held in all the temples of Lord Rama across the region by the SDS representatives and devotees maintaining the COVID guidelines.

In Kathua, a Hawan was performed by Ramnavmi Celebration Committee at Ramleela ground Kathua under the supervision of Vidya Sagar Sharma its president. During the programme due care was taken of COVID guidelines and social distancing was maintained by the devotees.

Reports reaching here from Samba , Udhampur,Ramban, Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar , Rajouri and Poonch districts said that the celebrations remained a low key affair. There was no usual rush in the temples in view of the COVID restrictions.