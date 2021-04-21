‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ received at Balidan Stambh

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Commemorating the 50 years of 1971 war as “Swarnim Vijay Varsh”, Shivalik Brigade received the ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ at Balidan Stambh, Jammu today.

The celebrations commenced with the wreath laying at Balidan Stambh by Brig AP Singh, Commander, Shivalik Brigade, 1971 war aeterans and all ranks. The victory flame was thereafter taken from Balidan Stambh to Sunjuwan Military Station through Jammu city.

The celebrations at Sunjuwan Military Station commenced with reception of ‘Swarnim Vijay Mashaal’ by Brig AP Singh. The Commander addressed the audience highlighting the valour displayed by our soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pak War and achieving a historic victory.

Later, the 1971 war veterans were felicitated, followed by mesmerizing Military band display and release of tri- colour balloons. A screening of 1971 war documentary for all ranks will be organised on April 22, 2021.