Katra hoteliers interact with CEO Bhaderwah Development Authority

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Hotel & Restaurants Association Katra (HRAK) organized an interaction programme with Chief Executive Officer Bhaderwah Development Authority, Dr Rajinder Khajuria for promotion of Bhaderwah.

People associated with Tourism, hotels, travels, media and transport were also present in the meeting, during which, Rakesh Wazir, President HRAK, said that Katra-Patnitop-Bhaderwah can emerge as good Tourist Circuit and if just 10 percent of Vaishnodevi pilgrims are diverted to Bhaderwah, the economy of whole Union Territory can increase many folds and provide employment to lakhs of people.

He further emphasized for developing of facilities over there on Public-Private Partnership basis, including making of Tenting accommodation, rafting on the pattern of Reasi Chenab, Para gliding on the pattern of Himachal Pradesh, starting of ropeways at ideal places, tying up of hotels by renowned hotel chains of world so that Tourist visiting over there may love to stay over there besides having their stay for at least 3-4 days.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, former President HRAK, suggested that media persons from all over India be invited here and have their tour of Bhaderwah and places of Tourist interest around so that people in India may be able to know the beauty of Bhaderwah.

Virender Kesar, Sr Vice President & Ajay Kotwal, Vice President HRAK stressed that basic facilities at Bhaderwah, including accommodation, food, Transport,roads etc be strengthen so that the tourists visiting over there may not get negative feedback.

Narayan Sharma, President Taxi Operators Union, President Vans Association Manohar Sharma, representatives from Banihal Route Bus Union and Karan Travels requested for better accommodation and food facilities for drivers.

CEO, Mr Khajuria listened to the stakeholders patiently and assured that each and every suggestion pertaining to him will be implemented shortly while the issues pertaining to others will be taken up with the concerned authorities.

The CEO informed that Bhaderwah is emerging as a leading film , television, web series shooting destination and latest in the series were the shootings of film Uri, Television serial Mata Ki Chowki, web series Love & Peace, Aalingan, Fauda whose shootings had been done over here or were recently in progress.