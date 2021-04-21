Transporters go on strike as fresh Corona guidelines come into force

Gopal Sharma

JAMMU, Apr 21: The private transporters in Jammu region went on an indefinite strike today to protest the Government order capping the seating capacity to 50 per cent in public transport vehicles in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new guidelines, which also include restrictions on opening of shops at market places and malls as part of steps to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus infection amid a recent spike, came into effect today morning. However, there was chaos and confusion over the order at many places.

Click here to watch video

Protesting against the order, the transporters launched a strike to press for hike in fares. While most private buses, mini-buses and Taxi/Cab operators suspended work in response to the strike call given by the J&K Transporters Welfare Association, three-wheelers were seen plying on some routes, bringing some relief to the commuters.

“The J&K Administration has taken a decision without consulting us. It is not feasible for transporters to ply their vehicles with 50 per cent passengers on board. The fuel prices are sky-rocketing and the transporters were the hardest hit since the outbreak of the pandemic,” chairman of the Association T S Wazir said.

Meanwhile, the Government pressed J&K Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC) buses on different routes to facilitate commuters, but the non-availability of the public transport caused much inconvenience to the general public. Many RTC buses were today seen even moving with full capcity on certain Jammu City routes.

Policemen were seen patrolling main markets in the city to enforce the Government order to keep 50 per cent of the shops closed. It also said that public transport including matadors/ mini-buses/buses shall be permitted to ply only at 50 per cent of its authorised seating capacity, and only half of the shops in market complexes, bazaars and malls within the Municipal or Urban Local Body limits shall be opened on an alternate basis through a rotation system.

Meanwhile, ex-MLC and senior BJP leader Vikram Randhawa today asked the Government to address issues of the transporters.

“Transporters are the backbone of economy of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir who provide livelihood to thousands of families and their genuine issues should be taken seriously and must be addressed on priority, ” Randhawa said while interacting with transporters.

He said a large population in J&K is associated with the transport industry which provides jobs to thousands of youth who are feeding their families through this business and the interest of this sector should be taken seriously.