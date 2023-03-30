Ramnavmi celebrated with religious fervour, grand Shobha Yatras taken out

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 30: Amid culmination of auspicious Navratras, Ramnavmi was celebrated today with religious fervour across Jammu and Kashmir.

Impressive Ramnavmi processions were taken out in both the capital cities besides other towns while devotees thronged to the temples for paying obeisance and holy `Saakh’ was immersed as mark of culmination of the Navratras.

click here to watch video

J&K Dharmarth Trust in collaboration with Sanatan Dharma Sabha, Dharmik Yuva Mandal and other religious organizations organized a grand Shobha Yatra in Jammu City to mark the celebrations of Ramnavmi.

Comprising tableaus with artists attired as Lord Rama and others, the Shobha Yatra commenced from Shri Raghunathji Temple carrying idols of Lord Rama and covered traditional routes in the old city. It passed through various markets including Residency Road, Rajinder Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, City Chowk, Purani Mandi, Link Road, Jain Bazaar, Chowk Chabutra, Pacca Danga, Moti Bazaar, Raj Tilak Road, Old Hospital Road, Raghunath Bazaar and finally culminated at Shri Raghunath Ji Temple.

Before the Shobha Yatra, traditional Murti Poojan ceremony was performed in the premises of Raghunath ji Temple by Ranvijay Singh, Trustee of the Dharmarth Trust and others. It was followed by Rath Poojan and Dhwajarohan ceremony after which the Shobha Yatra began amid drum beats and shouting of religious slogans.

A large number of people, prominent citizens, political leaders and members of various organizations took part in the religious procession. Besides, some devotees from foreign countries were also part of the religious procession.

Civil and Police administration had made elaborate arrangements for the procession, which was welcomed by various market associations and social organizations at several points.

Prominent among those, who were participating in the religious procession, included Ranvijay Singh, Trustee Dharmarth Trust; Parshotam Kumar Dadhichi (President Sanatan Dharam Sabha J&K); Advocate Ajay Gandotra (President Dharmarth Trust), Ashok Kumar Sharma (Secretary); Anil Sharma (President Dharmik Yuvak Mandal); Prabhat Singh Jamwal (General Secretary Sanatan Dharam Sabha J&K); Gopal Sharma, General Secretary Dharmik Yuvak Mandal and several BJP leaders.

In Kashmir also, Ram Navami was celebrated by the miniscule Hindu population by taking out a Shobha Yatra in Srinagar today amidst tight security.

The Shobha Yatra started from Zaindar Mohalla in the old city and culminated at Tankipora after passing through Habbakadal, Barbarshah, Lal Chowk, Hari Singh High Street and Jehangir Chowk.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the administration for smooth conduct of the Shobha Yatra, which is taken out on Ramnavmi for the last 16 years.

Reports from other parts of the Union Territory said that similar religious processions were taken out to mark celebration of Ramnavmi. In Hiranagar, group recitation of Hanuman Chalisa was performed by hundreds of devotees, besides taking out Shobha Yatra.

The occasion of Ramnavmi also marked culmination of auspicious Navratras. Heavy rush of devotees was witnessed in temples for paying obeisance while holy Saakh (seeding stock of barley) was also immersed in flowing water sources.

A large number of devotees were seen thronging at Bawe Wali Mata temple, Raghunath Ji Temple and other shrines paying their obeisance.

Responding positively to the appeal of Jammu Mayor Rajinder Sharma, majority of people preferred immersion of holy Saakh in Ranbir Canal instead of Tawi River.