Prez, PM extend greetings on Rajasthan Day

NEW DELHI, Mar 30: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on Rajasthan Day, and wished all-round development of the state.

Rajasthan came into existence on this day in 1949.

“My greetings to all the countrymen, especially the people of the state, on Rajasthan Day. Culture, hospitality, bravery, enterprise and tourist places are the identity of Rajasthan. It is my belief that on the strength of such characteristics, the residents of the state will create a golden future and make invaluable contribution in the development of the country,” Murmu tweeted in Hindi.

Modi wished all-round development for the state which, he said, is blessed with a glorious legacy. (PTI)