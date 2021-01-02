Ram temple construction to begin from Makar Sankranti

AYODHYA, Jan 2:

Construction work of the Ram temple at Ayodhya will begin on January 15 (Makar Sankranti), five months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid its foundation on August 5, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Khetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said here on Saturday..

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court had given a historic judgement in favour of the Ram temple paving the way for the construction of the temple.

According to Mr Rai, the construction companies will take three years to complete the work and is likely to be ready by December 2023.

“By next week design and foundation layout will be decided by the expert team and work will commence from January 15,” Mr Rai said . He said stones from Mirzapur would be used for foundation work for its longivity. The temple will be constructed on 5 acres of land with main temple structure will be 3 storied of 360 feet long, 235 feet breadth and 161 feet high.

Special cement will be used for it whose longivity will be for 400 yrs, he said.

The stair case to enter the temple will be of 22 steps while there will be escalater ,ramp and lift for senior citizens, and ailing persons. Mr Rai said, besides in the remaining around 65 acres of land ,other construction work would be done simultaneously. Meanwhile, donation collection for the Ram temple will also commence from January 15 and will continue till Magh purnima when around 4 lakh activists will visit 11 crore houses . There will be coupons of Rs 10 ,Rs 100 and Rs 1000 and people, who want to give more, then receipts would be given for it. (UNI)