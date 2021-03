Ram Madhav appointed as member of RSS national executive

NAGPUR (MAHARASHTRA) : Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ram Madhav was appointed as member, National Executive of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Saturday.

Madhav has been serving as the national general secretary of the BJP.

Earlier on Saturday, Dattatreya Hosabale was elected as the new Sarkaryawah (general secretary) of the RSS. (AGENCY)