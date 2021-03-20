409 youth from Jammu and Kashmir join Indian Army

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre showcased its latest batch of passing out young soldiers from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 409 youth were attested today after completing one year of strenuous training, at a glittering parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAK LI Regimental centre.

The attestation parade, depicting graduation of a Recruit and his transformation into a Young Soldier, was reviewed by Lieutenant General M K Das, SM, VSM, Commandant, Officer Training Academy, Chennai and Colonel of the JAK LI Regiment.

The dauntless young soldiers are the Regiment hailing from all regions and religions of the UT of J&K, marching in precise unison with a singular aim of devoting their lives in service of their nation, singing their Regimental song ‘Balidanam Veer Lakshanam’, inspired one and all as their voice echoed in the Kashmir Valley. Their salute to the Tri-Colour with National Anthem playing inspired patriotic fervour amongst all present during the parade.

The Colonel of the Regiment congratulated the Young Soldiers for their immaculate Parade and impressed upon selfless services towards the Nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from J&K to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

The young soldier who excelled themselves in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the Reviewing Officer, Recruit Faazil Fayaz Reshi was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged ‘Over all Best Recruit’ and Recruit Ummer Manzoor Ganie was awarded the Chewang Rinchen medal for being ‘Best in Firing’