Raksha-Bandhan celebrated with traditional fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Raksha-Bandhan, the festival symbolising the sacred bond of love, affection and mutual protection between brothers and sisters, was celebrated today across Jammu and Kashmir with traditional fervour and enthusiasm.

The day was marked by the traditional tying of rakhi, exchange of sweets and gifts, and prayers for the well-being, long life and prosperity of brothers and sisters.

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Since early morning, markets and residential areas across Jammu wore a festive look, with shops selling colourful rakhis, sweets, gifts, dry fruits and other items witnessing activity. Women and children were seen visiting markets to purchase rakhis and sweets, while families made special preparations for the festival.

At homes, sisters performed the traditional rituals, applied tilak on the foreheads of their brothers, tied the sacred thread around their wrists and prayed for their happiness, health and prosperity. Brothers, in return, presented gifts to their sisters and reaffirmed their commitment to stand by them through all circumstances.

The festival also carried a strong message of family unity and emotional bonding. Many families whose members live in different parts of the country made special arrangements to come together, while those unable to travel exchanged greetings and gifts through digital platforms and courier services.

The festival also witnessed inmates of Old Age Home at Ambphalla, Jammu, coming together and tying rakhi to celebrate the cherished relationship between brothers and sisters.

Reports from border belts said that school girls tied rakhi to the Indian soldiers guarding forward areas and prayed for their well being.

Raksha- Bandhan is traditionally celebrated on the full moon day of the month of Shravan and represents the enduring bond of affection and responsibility between siblings.