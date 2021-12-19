Raju’s new collection of English essays ‘Through A Common Lens’ released

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 19: Rajeshwar Singh Raju ‘ s new collection of essays in English entitled ‘Through A Common Lens’ published by Notion Publishers is released via Notion Press, Amazon and Flipkart.

This is his 13th published book. The others include four poetry collections entitled ‘Nishabd’, ‘Haan-Naa’, Tawi Udaas Thi’, ‘Bhagwan Mere Nahin Hain’, one short stories collection ‘Keh Do’ and one on Essays entitled ‘Jharokha’ in Hindi, four short stories entitled ‘Khoudhal’, ‘Adh-Majhtai’, Jeebh Taleti Gayee’, ‘Keh Pata’ and one children stories collection ‘Sikh Matt’ in Dogri and one on write ups on art and artists in English entitled ‘Of Art And Artists’.

The book having 190 pages carries 43 articles written on varied subjects like ‘Books – The real friends, Likes & Comments, Coins & Currency, Commitment is Credibility, Decisions & Time Frame, Funny but Romantic, Human Values, Humanity, In Touch, Loving Pets, Mantra for a Happy Life, Media Trial, Mighty Heart, No Time at all, Old Age Phobia, Over thinking complicates, Passion or Stupidity, Recalling Radio, Relationship, Rules & Norms in Art, Self Respect, Selfie, Small Town Girls, Some time for self, Struggle & Torch Bearers, Targets, Titles, Hello, Happy New Year, articles on what woman stands for, Are you responsible, Suicide Well etc.

As per writer, he hopes that his new collection of essays in English ‘Through A Common Lens’ will be well received by readers as it will not only amuse the literature lovers but also provide them a thought provoking experience. The book is written in a simple language with focal point being the contents therein. He says that he writes for passion and wishes to convert his feelings into words.

The writer has dedicated this book to his father Late Sh Sansar Singh who has always inspired him to read quality literature. It is pertinent to mention here that Rajeshwar Singh ‘Raju’ a well known art critic and media personality has been writing in Hindi, Dogri and English languages for the last 30 years.