Rajouri girl becomes Fighter Pilot in IAF

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: Mawya Sudan, daughter of Sushma and Vinod Sudan has become first woman officer from Rajouri district to be inducted as a Fighter Pilot in the Indian Air Force.

Hailing from village Lamberi, tehsil Nowshera of district Rajouri, Mawya Sudan commissioned into the IAF as Flying Officer. She has become the 12th woman officer and first from Rajouri to be inducted as a Fighter Pilot in the IAF as Chief of the Air Force, Air Marshal Bhaduria reviewed the combined graduation passing out parade, held today at the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad.

The Fight Pilot’s father, Vinod Sharma, who is a JE in SMVD Shrine Board, told the Excelsior that since her school days, Mawya was included towards Air Force and always wanted to become a Fight Pilot.