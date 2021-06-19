“LG Mulaqaat” with DDCs, BDC & Panchayat members every month

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 19: Taking good governance to the grass-root level and strengthening the participatory democracy, the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will interact with the DDCs, BDC and Panchayat representatives once every month, thus laying a platform for the elected representatives for voicing the aspirations of the people and area-specific needs ensuring equitable development for all.

The J&K Government is making all-out efforts to make Panchayati Raj more vibrant institutions in the UT in true sense.

Taking feedback from the PRIs on the functioning of the administration, execution of the works on-ground, besides getting the first hand information about their concerning issues are some of the key aspects of this monthly interaction.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department will formulate a mechanism for holding interaction of the Lt Governor with all three- tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions including DDCs, once every month.

The Lt Governor has directed the senior government officials and the DCs to ensure PRIs representatives are integral part of every government function, accorded the due protocol and involved at every stage of planning and implementation of the developmental projects.

“J&K Government strengthening participatory democracy, making Panchayati Raj institutions more empowered, vibrant in true sense. The ‘LG Mulaqaat’ will become a platform to voice developmental aspirations of the people and a strong mechanism to address area-specific needs” the Lt Governor said.

In a recent meeting, the Lt Governor had assured the DDC Chairpersons that the Government’s focus is on the empowerment of Panchayati Raj System and strengthening grass root level of democracy. He had also said that the administration will leave no stone unturned to make this institution more responsive while making sure PRIs representatives are taken on board on issues confronting the common man.

I can assure you that the government will provide all the facilities, office and accommodation to DDCs. Your participation was a response to those who were raising doubts over DDC election, the Lt Governor had told the DDC Chairpersons.

Recently, the J&K Government has approved a historic Rs. 12,600.58 Crore District Capex Budget 2021-22, which is more than double to the previous year’s budget, for equitable development of J&K with active involvement of Panchayats, BDCs, and DDCs, which itself speaks about the Government’s commitment towards empowering the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in the UT through the involvement of PRIs representatives in government’s functioning, besides planning and implementation of the developmental projects.

Pertinently, Chief Secretary of J&K, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta had earlier held a threadbare and comprehensive discussion with the Chairpersons of DDCs, and during the course of parleys, the elected representatives had projected their concerning issues and other issues of public importance.