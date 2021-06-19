Cong observes ‘Jan Sewa Divas’, holds blood donation camp, distributes ration

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 19: J&K Congress today observed ‘Jan Sewa Divas’ on the birthday of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi today by holding blood donation and distribution of ration and other essential items among poor in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Led by GA Mir, president JKPCC and other senior leaders and joined by the frontal wings and district units, the party organized the main function at PCC office Jammu in a simple and symbolic manner with only a limited leaders and activists attending the function in view of covid norms.

The Youth Congress and NSUI held a blood donation at PCC headquarters while other wings participated in the relief distribution. Mahila Congress, Sewa Dal, DCC Urban, Minority Wing, Legal Cell, Unorganized Congress, OBC Wing and others participated lead by their heads.

The PCC president inaugurated the blood donation camp of Youth Congress & NSUI besides symbolic distribution and dispatch of ration and relief material contributed by different wings and party leaders to different locations.

He was flanked by Mula Ram, Raman Bhalla, Kanta Bhan, Ravinder Sharma, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Rajnish Sharma, Manmohan Singh, Indu Pawar, Uday Chib, S. Gurdarshan Singh, KK Pangotra, Suresh Dogra, Sunny Parihar (NSUI), Bhavishya Sudan, Sanjeev Panda, Rajveer Singh, Sahil Sharma, Vandana Makhnotra, Ch Aiyaz, Ricky Dalotra (PYC) and others.

PCC chief said that it was a symbolic effort to help the needy and poor on the occasion of birthday of our national leader Rahul Gandhi who had issued directions not to celebrate the birthday but to help the needy at this crucial times. He said that the Central Govt utterly failed in its duty to take care of the health and safety of people.

Later, PCC president accompanied by senior leaders Raman Bhalla, Ravinder Sharma, Manmohan Singh and others joined the relief distribution function at RS Pura area organized by Dr Karan Bhagat. The party leaders appreciated the efforts of Dr Karan Bhagat for the gesture to help the poor and needy at this time of crisis with ration and other essentials.

Mir advised the party men to carry out the relief measures in their respective areas while observing the covid norms and appropriate behavior and help the poor and needy during the ongoing crisis.

J&K Mahila Congress also celebrated the birthday of Rahul Gandhi as ‘Sewa Diwas’ by distributing ration and other essential commodities to the people in distress.

Mahila Congress activists under the leadership of former MLA, Indu Pawar contributed to the Corona relief work at different places across J&K. Workers of the Mahila Congress reached out to needy people at different locations to distribute relief materials, especially essential commodities.

Activists of Mahila Congress led by Indu Pawar also distributed ration and other materials to the needy people. She said that on the directions of Rahul Gandhi, Mahila Congress has decided to reach out to the needy families to minimize their woes.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and activists led by Varun Magotra today distributed medical kits among different sections of people in Jammu East Constituency, here today.

The drive was conducted on the direction of chairman COVID-19 Task Force and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, whereas the drive was carried out under the leadership of senior Congress leader Varun Magotra.

The medical kits comprising sanitizers, face masks, hand gloves and some medicines were distributed at different places of old city.