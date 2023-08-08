Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft, Anantnag’s Mushqbudji Rice Receive GI Tag

SRINAGAR, Aug 8: In a significant developments, Rajouri Chikri Wood Craft from Rajouri district and Mushqbudji Rice of Anantnag district of have received the Geographical Indication (GI) Tag.

The process for GI Tagging of nine products was started by NABARD in consultation with Department of Handicrafts & Handloom and Department of Agriculture in December 2020, during the difficult times of COVID. The GI tags have now finally been granted to these two products after a long legal process. In total, four products have been granted GI tag with NABARD support.

Chikri is a pale, honey colored , fine grained soft wood found in hill ranges of Rajouri district of Jammu province. The Chikri woodcraft of Rajouri is characterized by intricate carving and detailing.

Similarly, Mushqbudji Rice is a premium variety of short bold aromatic rice grown in higher reaches of the Kashmir valley especially in Anantnag district. The cooked Mushqbudji Rice is unique and possesses a harmonious blend of taste, aroma and rich organoleptic properties.

Geographical Indications (GI) is a form of Intellectual Property right that identifies goods originating from a specific geographical location and having distinct nature, quality and characteristics linked to that location.

After GI tagging only an authorized user has the exclusive rights to use the Geographical Indication in relation to these products. Due to this, no person can copy it from beyond their geographical areas. This will prevent unauthorized use of these registered Geographical Indication goods by third parties, will boost exports and promote their brands at international level, thereby promoting economic prosperity of producers and related stakeholders including contribution to GDP of the country.

While speaking on the development, Chief General Manager, NABARD, Bhallamudi Sridhar, thanked the concerned departments of the UT government and congratulated all the GI applicant organizations. He further informed that earlier this year in March Basohli Painting of Kathua and Ladakh Wood Carving of Ladakh got GI tag through NABARD support. He added that five more products of J&K are in the final stages of getting GI Tag.