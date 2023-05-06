NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be visiting Jammu on Saturday to review the security situation in the Jammu sector, a day after five Indian soldiers died in an encounter in Rajouri.
Sources in the defence said that Army chief General Manoj Pande will also be in Jammu along with defence minister Rajnath Singh to review the security situation in the Jammu sector.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Jammu Day After 5 Jawans Died In Rajouri Encounter
