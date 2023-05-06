Amid An Exchange Of Fire, Northern Army Commander Visits Encounter Site In J&K’s Rajouri

Jammu, May 6: Amid an exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited the encounter site in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Army said.

Five army personnel were killed and a major-rank officer injured on Friday in an explosion triggered by terrorists in the densely forested Kandi area in the Rajouri district where an operation was underway to flush out terrorists.

According to a defence spokesperson, contact has been established with hiding terrorists around 1.15 am on Saturday and the firing between the two sides was continuing when the last reports were received.

Officials said at least two terrorists are believed to be holed up in the area.

The Army said that General Officer Commanding-in-chief, Northern Command, was briefed on all aspects of the ongoing “Operation Trinetra” by ground commanders.

In a tweet, the Army Northern Command said, “OP TRINETRA Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Army Commander Northern Command at ground zero, reviewing the operational situation on the ongoing operations at Kandi in Rajouri where contact was re-established with militants.” “He was briefed on all aspects of the operations by ground commanders,” the tweet read.

The spokesman said a wreath laying ceremony for the Army personnel killed in the operation will be held at the Air Force station in Jammu shortly.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, Army Commander and senior officials from the Army will pay tributes to the bravehearts, he said. (Agencies)