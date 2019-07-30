Rajnath Singh holds talks with Mozambican Interior minister

NEW DELHI, Jul 30: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday held extensive talks with Interior Minister of Mozambique Jaime Basilio Monteiro and explored ways to further deepen bilateral security cooperation.

Singh is on a three-day visit to Mozambique from July 28 to 30. It is his first overseas trip as defence minister.

Singh handed over 44 SUVs to Monteiro after the talks.

The SUVs are expected to boost safety and security of the Mozambican police forces, officials said. (PTI)