Rajnath Singh apprises Japan PM Abe about India’s decision on J-K

NEW DELHI: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo and conveyed to him that India’s decision to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir will benefit the people of the region.

Officials here said Singh also told Abe that Pakistan has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir and that it is an integral part of India.

During his wide-ranging talks with Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya, Singh also mentioned the cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan and said talks and terror cannot go hand-in-hand, they said. (AGENCIES)