Alipore Court issues arrest warrant against Mohammad Shami

KOLKATA: The Alipore Court has issued an arrest warrant against cricketer Mohammed Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed, in connection with the domestic violence case, filed by his wife Hasin Jahan.

The Court has given Shami 15 days to surrender and apply for his bail.

Currently, Shami is a part of the Indian cricket team, which is playing the second and the final Test against West Indies.

Earlier last year, Hasin had accused him of domestic violence. Shami and his brother were booked for domestic violence under IPC Section 498A.

After Ms Jahan’s allegations, Shami did not appear in front of the court, following which the ACJM issued an arrest warrant against him. (AGENCIES)