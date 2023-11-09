Rajnath Issues Instruction To Release Third Instalment Of OROP Arrears By Diwali

NEW DELHI, Nov 9: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued direction for release of the third instalment of arrears under the ‘One Rank On Pension’ scheme to the defence pensioners before Diwali.

Last December, the government approved revision of pension of armed forces personnel under ‘One Rank One Pension’ scheme with retrospective effect from July 1, 2019. The arrears were to be paid in four instalments.

“Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh has directed the MoD to release the third instalment of OROP Payment for the Defence Pensioners drawing pension through SPARSH System, before Diwali,” Singh’s office said on X.

“The banks and other agencies have also been directed to do the same for all defence pensioners drawing pension through them,” it said.

The online pension disbursal system of the defence ministry is called SPARSH that was rolled out in 2021.

The armed forces personnel retired up to June 30, 2019 (excluding those retired prematurely (PMR) with effect from July 1, 2014 are covered under the revision.

It was estimated in December last year that more than 25.13 lakh (including over 4.52 lakh new beneficiaries) pensioners and family pensioners would be benefitted from the decision.

The Government had issued notifications in 2015 announcing the implementation of the OROP scheme. It had a provision for reviewing the pensions every five years. (AGENCIES)