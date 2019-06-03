Rajnath for relentless ops against militants, safety of innocent people

DM reviews security situation, yatra arrangements

Visits Siachen, lauds valour of troops

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 3: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today called for pursuing relentless operations and dealing firmly with the militants and maintaining strict surveillance on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir to thwart infiltration attempts by the terrorists.

On his first visit to Ladakh and Kashmir on Day 3 in the office as new Defence Ministry of the country, Rajnath, however, called upon the troops to ensure safety of innocent people while dealing firmly with the inimical elements. Click here to watch video

In the morning, Rajnath visited Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world in Ladakh region of J&K and then Srinagar, the summer capital of the State, where he reviewed security situation in the State especially in the Kashmir valley, where 46-day long annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji is due to start on July 1 and will continue till August 15.

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and General Officer Commanding (GOC) Srinagar-based 15 Corps, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon were present at high-level review of security situation by the Defence Minister at 15 Corps Headquarters at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

A Defence spokesman said during the security review meeting, Rajnath called for firmly dealing the inimical elements and impressed upon the Army Commanders to maintain strict vigil along the LoC. He stressed upon the Commanders to remain prepared to give befitting reply to any misadventure from across the border.

At the same time, the spokesman said, Rajnath called upon the troops to ensure safety of the innocent people. He lauded valour, sacrifice and patriotic fervor of every soldier serving in challenging situations for national integrity and said the country was proud of its soldiers.

“The Defence Minister was briefed in detail about situation prevailing on the LoC, hinterland and successful counter terrorist operations across Kashmir where security forces have achieved some big successes by eliminating 101 militants this year so far in the Valley including top militant commanders like Zakir Moosa,” sources said.

They added that Rajnath Singh was also briefed on great synergy and close coordination amongst all the Government agencies towards bringing back normalcy in the region and preparations in place for smooth conduct of annual pilgrimage to Shri Amarnath Ji shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas.

Sources said there was major focus on anti-terror operations and Shri Amarnath Ji yatra at the high-level security review meeting chaired by the Defence Minister and he asked the troops to pursue operations against the militants with full force while providing fool-proof security for Shri Amarnath Ji yatra.

The Army will be entrusted with the task of manning heights in South Kashmir Himalayas during the yatra besides the National Highways from Pathankot to Srinagar along with para-military and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel. Security arrangements for the pilgrimage have already started in advance for the annual 46-day long yatra from July 1-August 15.

According to sources, the Defence Minister was briefed that infiltration by the militants has been curtailed to maximum possible extent this year on the LoC with Pakistan in view of strict surveillance being maintained by the troops.

Two days after taking charge as Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh visited Siachen, the world’s highest battle field, where he interacted with soldiers and stressed that the Government will fulfill their requirements on priority basis.

He visited Siachen Glacier and saluted valour of the soldiers guarding the border beyond the heights of 18,000 feet from sea level and said he will personally send a thank you note to their parents for letting them serve the nation.

The Defence Minister also paid tributes to the martyrs and noted that more than 1,100 soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice defending the Siachen Glacier.

“I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the nation by joining the armed forces. I will personally send a Thank You note to them,” Singh, who was on his first visit outside Delhi after being appointed as the Defence Minister, said addressing the soldiers.

“The nation will always remain indebted to their service and sacrifice,” he said.

Singh said the Government is fully aware of all operational and administrative requirements for optimal functioning at Siachen Glacier and “will fully support efforts to fulfill the requirements on priority for our brave Siachen Warriors”.

The Defence Minister, who interacted with soldiers over tea, praised the tenacious resolve and unstinting commitment of the personnel for maintaining the sanctity of the national borders and ensuring utmost safety of fellow countrymen.

“Our soldiers in Siachen are performing their duty with great courage and fortitude even in extreme conditions and treacherous terrain. I salute their vigour and valour,” the Defence Minister, who reviewed security preparedness with top Field Commanders of the area, later, tweeted.

Rajnath reviewed situation and operational preparedness of the troops at the highest battlefield with Pakistan.

The Siachen Glacier in the Karakorum range is known as the highest militarized zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds. Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

Rajnath laid a wreath at the ‘Siachen War Memorial’ in the memory of brave soldiers, who have made supreme sacrifices in service of the motherland.