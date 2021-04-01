Rajinikanth to be bestowed with Dada Saheb Phalke award

New Delhi: NEW DELHI: Superstar Rajinikanth will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Thursday.

“India every year gives Dada Saheb Phalke award to a film personality. This year this selection has been made by a jury comprising Asha Bhonsle, Mohanlal, Biswajit Chatterjee, Shankar Mahadevan and Subhash Ghai.

“They unanimously recommended that superstar Rajinikanth be conferred with Dada Saheb Phalke award and we accepted it,” he said.

The award is for the year 2019.

Rajinikanth, 70, is among Indian cinema’s most iconic stars. He made his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Ragangal and delivered superhit films such as Billu, Muthu, Baashha, Sivaji, and Enthiran. Rajinikanth also starred in several Bollywood hits such as Hum and Chaalbaaz. His last few film releases were Kaala and 2.0 in 2018, 2019’s Petta and Darbar last year. Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe.