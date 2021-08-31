Rajasthan: 11 killed, 7 injured in jeep-trailer collision

Jaipur, Aug 31: At least 11 people were killed and seven others critically injured when a jeep collided with a trailer in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district on Tuesday morning.

The incident took place near Nokha bypass when 18 passengers in a 12-seater jeep were returning to Madhya Pradesh after visiting Ramdevra and Deshnok Karni Mata. Their jeep was hit by an oncoming trailer en route to Nokha from Nagaur.

All the deceased– eight women and three men– were residents of Sajjan Khera and Daulatpur of Ujjain district in MP.

This also resulted in a massive traffic jam on the highway.

While eight people died on the spot, three others succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital. The locals informed the police about the accident and also called the ambulance. (Agencies)