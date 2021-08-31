Employment Aug 31, 2021

URGENT REQUIRED

* Cashier – 2 year Exp. – 10,000+

* Accountant – 18,000+ Exp

* FMCG Sales Boy – 18,000+ (FMCG Exp)

* Sales Consultant – 18,000+ Auto Mobile Exp.

* Service Advisor – 15,000 Automobile Exp

* Payment Collector – 15,000+ Exp.

* Ex-Serviceman – 12,000+

* Security Guard – 10,000+

* Courrier Boys – 10,000+ Petrol Charges

Contact:- 9906300427

OPP ITI College Shakti Nagar Near Parshotam Rice Mills (Ampliux)

Required

Position : Executive Assistance (Female)

Experience : Minimum (2-3) years

Qualification : Graduate, Good knowledge in Computers, (MS-Office, Hardware) and Also having Good Communication Skills.

Contact :- 9906301664

hr@mccsinfra.com

Jobs

1. Pvt. Bank Jobs 50 15+ salary

2. Industry jobs 20 20+ salary

3. IT Jobs 100 25+ salary

4. Tellecallers & BPO jobs 100 10+ salary

5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ salary

6. Peon, Helper, Exe, Jobs 100 8+ salary

7. Driver, Maid, Hotel jobs 50 10+ salary

8. Recep, Cashier, Accountant 80 10+ salary

Venue: Seema Job dot com Regd.

H.No.142/6 Model Town Gangyal Jammu

Mob.: 7006723093

REQUIRED

Computer knowing person smart female computer knowing is required.

Mail your resume with photograph and expected salary.

at: birtco@gmail.com

Required Distributor

for

INCREASE MILEAGE Upto

15% Gurranted Product

Save fuel for life time

Investment – 2 lakh to 5 lakh

Also Required ASM/SM in Automobile Sector Experienced.

Salary 15000 to 20,000

Call Now: 9906155071, 9622195248

Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu.