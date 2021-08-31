Employment Aug 31, 2021

URGENT REQUIRED
* Cashier – 2 year Exp. – 10,000+
* Accountant – 18,000+ Exp
* FMCG Sales Boy – 18,000+ (FMCG Exp)
* Sales Consultant – 18,000+ Auto Mobile Exp.
* Service Advisor – 15,000 Automobile Exp
* Payment Collector – 15,000+ Exp.
* Ex-Serviceman – 12,000+
* Security Guard – 10,000+
* Courrier Boys – 10,000+ Petrol Charges
Contact:- 9906300427
OPP ITI College Shakti Nagar Near Parshotam Rice Mills (Ampliux)
Required
Position : Executive Assistance (Female)
Experience : Minimum (2-3) years
Qualification : Graduate, Good knowledge in Computers, (MS-Office, Hardware) and Also having Good Communication Skills.
Contact :- 9906301664
hr@mccsinfra.com
Jobs
1. Pvt. Bank Jobs 50 15+ salary
2. Industry jobs 20 20+ salary
3. IT Jobs 100 25+ salary
4. Tellecallers & BPO jobs 100 10+ salary
5. Mkt & Sales Jobs 50 10+ salary
6. Peon, Helper, Exe, Jobs 100 8+ salary
7. Driver, Maid, Hotel jobs 50 10+ salary
8. Recep, Cashier, Accountant 80 10+ salary
Venue: Seema Job dot com Regd.
H.No.142/6 Model Town Gangyal Jammu
Mob.: 7006723093
REQUIRED
Computer knowing person smart female computer knowing is required.
Mail your resume with photograph and expected salary.
at: birtco@gmail.com
Required Distributor
for
INCREASE MILEAGE Upto
15% Gurranted Product
Save fuel for life time
Investment – 2 lakh to 5 lakh
Also Required ASM/SM in Automobile Sector Experienced.
Salary 15000 to 20,000
Call Now: 9906155071, 9622195248
Address: 400/A Gandhi Nagar Jammu.
