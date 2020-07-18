Raj audio tape row: Sanjay Jain sent to 4 day police custody

JAIPUR: A local court here on Saturday remanded Sanjay Jain, whose name had surfaced in a viral audio recording about horse trading of legislators to topple the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, to four day police custody.

Sanjay Jain was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police on Friday night and produced before the court where the magistrate remanded him to the police custody.

The SOG also filed an application seeking his voice samples. The matter will again be heard on Monday.

The SOG team said it could not locate dissident Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma who is purportedly talking in the audio tapes with Sanjay Jain and Gajendra Singh, who the Congress claims is Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (AGENCIES)