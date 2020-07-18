441 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, tally at 13,198; UT records 5 fresh deaths

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 441 new COVID-19 cases, raising the infection count to 13,198, while the death toll reached 236 with five fresh fatalities, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, 43 were detected from the Jammu region and 398 from Kashmir Valley, they said.

“Five persons, who were COVID-19 positive, have died over the past 24 hours,” the officials said, adding all the deaths took place in the valley.

The death toll due to coronavirus has now risen to 236 in the union territory — 218 from the valley and 18 from the Jammu region. (AGENCIES)