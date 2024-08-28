Rains To Continue In Jammu And Kashmir Parts Till Sept 3: MeT

JAMMU, Aug 28: Meteorological Department on Wednesday predicted more back to back spell of rains and thundershower in Jammu and Kashmir parts till September 3, however it added there is a possibility of dry weather conditions afterwards.

“From August 28-29 there will be generally cloudy with light to moderate rain/ thundershower at most places of Jammu and Kashmir,” the officials of MeT said.

The officials predicted a spell of light to moderate rain/thundershower at many places on August 30.

From August 31 to September 1 a brief spell of rain/thundershower at isolated places of Jammu and Kashmir is predicted.

From September 2-3 there is a possibility of generally cloudy weather conditions with possibility of spell of rain, thundershower at scattered places.

From September 4-7 the weather however will likely to remain dry, the officials held.

The officials warned that there is a possibility of intense showers for a brief period at few places with heavy rain at isolated places of Jammu division till August 30 towards late night/early morning hours.

There is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places of south Kashmir division on August 29, they said and added flashfloods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones over few vulnerable parts may occur.

The officials continued that there will be a fall in day temperature with possibility of light snowfall over isolated extreme higher reaches during August 29.