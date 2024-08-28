Peoples Conference Announces First List Of 7 Candidates For J&K Assembly Polls

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: J&K Peoples Conference on Wednesday announced first list of seven candidates contesting upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

The announcement made by the party said that the list has been approved by the party president Sajad Gani Lone.

As per the list party senior leader Abdul Gani Vakil will contest polls from Rafiabad, Nazir Ahmad Laway from Kulgam, Abid Hussain Ansari from Zadibal, Irfan Matto from Eidgah, Dr Bashir Ahmad Chalkoo from Uri, Asif Lone from Baramulla, and Mohd Hamza Lone from Gurez.