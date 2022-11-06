Rains, Snowfall In J&K, Mercury Plunges To Minus 3.6°C In Gulmarg

SRINAGAR, Nov 6: Overnight rains and snowfall lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir which also continued through Sunday morning bringing down the temperatures, meteorological department said.

The department also predicted more wet weather for the next 24 hours.

Quoting an official of MeT, that higher reaches received light snowfall while plains recorded medium rainfall. Gulmarg plains also had light snowfall.

The official said that in the 24 hours preceding 8:30 on Sunday morning, Srinagar received 26.1mm of rain, Qazigund 16.0mm, Pahalgam 14.3mm, Kupwara 16.2mm, Kukernag 11.4mm, Gulmarg 16.8mm, Jammu 16.2mm, Banihal 24.8mm, Batote 17.9mm, Katra 17.0mm, Bhaderwah 13.2mm and Kathua 10.2mm.

“Widespread light to moderate Rain, Snow and TS are expected over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours,” he said.

He also said that there would be decrease in precipitation in the subsequent two days.

Meanwhile, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.2°C against 5.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.5°C against 4.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 2.1°C against 2.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.3°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 5.0°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 3.6°C against 0.5°C on the previous night and it was 5.2°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 5.2°C against 4.5°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 3.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.4°C against 16.4°C on the previous night. It was normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 6.6°C (above normal by 2.0°C), Batote 7.0°C (0.5°C below normal), Katra 17.0°C (above normal by 1.1°C) and Bhadarwah 8.0°C (above normal 0.5°C). (AGENCIES)