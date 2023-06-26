Rains Lash Jammu and Kashmir, MeT Predicts More

SRINAGAR, Jun 26 : Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, bringing respite from heat wave conditions, even as the weatherman on Monday forecast more precipitation in the next few days.

“Generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain is expected in Jammu and Kashmir during next 24 hours,” a meteorological department official here said.

Regarding June 27, he said, intermittent rain was expected while some places in Jammu region may receive moderate to heavy shower in morning hours.

On June 28-19, he said, intermittent light rain was expected while on June 30, weather is expected to be partly cloudy. “Rain likely in the evening of June 30,” he added.

He said that rain may lead to localized flash floods and mudslides in vulnerable spots, especially in Jammu region.

“Water Level in rivers and streams/nallas are also expected to rise,” he said, adding, “all are requested to remain cautious and alert during active phase of Monsoon in J&K.”

In last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar recorded rainfall of 26.8 mm, Qazigund 50.2 mm, Pahalgam 10.7 mm, Kupwara 3.7 mm, Kokernag 20.4 mm, Gulmarg 12.2 mm, Jammu 41.2 mm, Banihal 32.8 mm, Batote 62.2 mm, Katra 30.8 mm, Bhaderwah 10.2 mm and Kathua 108.8 mm.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 17.6°C against 19.8°C on the previous night but it was above normal by 0.3°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 16.6°C and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 13.8°C against 13.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.1°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.4°C against 19.2°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 1.8°C for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 16.3°C against 20.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 11.0°C against 4.6°C on previous night and it was above normal by minus 0.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.2°C against 29.1°C on the previous night and it was 3.2°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 17.8°C (1.4°C above normal), Batote 16.7°C (1.3°C below normal), Katra 20.8°C (1.7°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 18.6°C (above normal by 2.2°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 8.0°C and 18.9°C respectively, he said. (Agencies)