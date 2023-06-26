Schools Closed Till Class 10 Amid Heavy Rainfall In Jammu And Kashmir’s Ramban

Ramban, Jun 26: District administration Ramban of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered for closure of all schools, upto class 10 for the day amid ongoing heavy rains across the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban, Mussarat Islam ordered the closure of the schools up to class 10.

However, teachers will attend to their duties.

“In view of heavy rains and the warning of flash floods, all schools up to the secondary level (Class 10) shall remain closed in Ramban district today (June 26). Teachers will attend to their duties,” Mussarat Islam said.

Vehicular traffic has been disrupted on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in the Mehad area of Ramban due to shooting stones and landslides since early morning.

On Saturday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) declared the onset of monsoon over Jammu and Kashmir.