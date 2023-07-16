Rains Lash Jammu And Kashmir As MeT Predicts More

SRINAGAR, July 16: Rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir since overnight with Pahalgam receiving highest precipitation during the last 24 hours, a meteorological department official here said on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Pahalgam received 34.9mm followed by Bhaderwah 19.8mm, Jammu 14mm, Katra 12.8mm, Batote 6.6mm, Banihal and Kokernag 6.0mm each, Qazigund 1.6mm, Gulmarg 0.8mm and Srinagar traces.

Regarding the forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather is expected with 1-2 spells of rain at most places of Kashmir and at scattered places of Jammu region in the forenoon today.

From July 17-20, he said, rain/thundershower was expected at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir towards early morning, late afternoon and evening.

From July 21-22, he said, intermittent light to moderate rain and thundershower were expected at scattered places of J&K. “Overall, there’s no forecast of any major rainfall till July 25th,” he added.

As regards temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of Srinagar recorded a low of 21.6°C against 20.2°C on the previous night and it was 3.5°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 19.4°C against 16.8°C on the previous night and it was 2.7°C above normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 16.2°C against 12.1°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 4.2°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 17.9°C against 18.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 18.8°C against 16.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 14.0°C against 13.0°C on previous night and it was 2.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.1°C against 26.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 20.5°C, Batote 19.6°C, Katra 22.2°C and Bhaderwah 18.3°C, the official said.