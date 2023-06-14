Rains Lash J&K, Met Predicts More; ‘Weather Not Favourable For Spraying Orchards’

SRINAGAR, Jun 14: Rain lashed Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman on Wednesday forecast more precipitation till June 17.

Quoting a meteorological department official said that in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, Srinagar received 11.2mm, Qazigund 1.8mm, Pahalgam 23.4mm, Kupwara 1.4mm, Kokernag 1.3mm, Gulmarg 4.6mm, Jammu traces, Banihal 0.2mm, and Katra 41.6mm.

Regarding forecast, he said, a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm was likely at scattered places of towards afternoon and evening today.

From June 15-17, he said, light to moderate rain and thunderstorm was likely at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir. “Some places in Jammu region like Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Samba etc. likely to receive moderate to heavy thundershower during 15-16th(60% chance),” he said.

Importantly, he said, weather is “not” favourable for spraying orchards for the next 4-5 days.

Regarding the temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 15.2°C against 16.7°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 0.9°C for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 15.0°C against 13.0°C on the previous night and it was above normal by 2.1°C for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 9.8°C against 8.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 15.2°C against 15.9°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Kokernag recorded a low of 13.8°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.5°C against 10.2°C on previous night and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 25.9°C against 27.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 15.1°C (0.2°C above normal), Batote 17.2°C (1.3°C above normal), Katra 18.2°C (3.9°C below normal) and Bhaderwah 11.9°C (below normal by 1.6°C). Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of 7.2°C and 12.5°C respectively, he said. (Agencies)