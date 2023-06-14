EMPLOYMENT (14-06-2023)

JMC GROUP

Recruitment

1. Marketing Executive (M/F) – 30No.

2. Telecaller (Female) – 10No.

3. Computer Operator (M/F) – 10No.

4. Counsellor (M/F) – 10No.

5. Office Peon (M) – 5No.

6. Full Time Maid – 5No.

Email Id: jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com

Contact/WhatsApp us: 8493094333/9797323565

Glomundane Services OPC Pvt Ltd

Urgent Requirement

1) Marketing Executive (Field Job)

With minimum 5 yrs experience

Place of posting (Katra and Jammu)

2) Tellecaller (Female)

Walk in interview.

167A Ground Floor Gandhinagar Near Shiv Mandir

Md Sumit Sharma

6005410661

REQUIRED

Assistant HR for security agency, candidate should have knowledge of computer and fluently speaking english and have knowledge of depositing online compliances like ESIC and PF.

Salary – no bar for right candidate.

Contact : 8803511283 / 8803511284 / 8803511282 / 8803511290 Please send resume on email

captainuandh@gmail.com

Only for female candidate

Captain security and placement services Roop Nagar Jammu (8803511283/8803511284 / 8803511290)

VACANCY

Hiring for a new hospitality vocational institute opening soon in Gandhi Nagar.

1. Front office / Receptionist- must have good English proficiency

2. Culinary trainer – Chef with multi-cuisine knowledge

3. F&B service trainer

4. Bakery Course trainer

Contact: 8800604800; 9311972333

Staff Required

1. Sales Manager, Accountant, Telly caller

2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist, Counsellor.

3. Sales man, Computer operator, Sales girls.

4. Hotels & Restaurants Staff Malls, Boys.

5. Driver, Security Guard, Helper.

6. Shop boy, Agency boy, Helper.

Interview Wed to Thursday

Call 6006796637

Job Jammu

100% placement