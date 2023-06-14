EMPLOYMENT (14-06-2023)

JMC GROUP
Recruitment
1. Marketing Executive (M/F) – 30No.
2. Telecaller (Female) – 10No.
3. Computer Operator (M/F) – 10No.
4. Counsellor (M/F) – 10No.
5. Office Peon (M) – 5No.
6. Full Time Maid – 5No.
Email Id: jmcgroupjammu@gmail.com
Contact/WhatsApp us: 8493094333/9797323565
Glomundane Services OPC Pvt Ltd
Urgent Requirement
1) Marketing Executive (Field Job)
With minimum 5 yrs experience
Place of posting (Katra and Jammu)
2) Tellecaller (Female)
Walk in interview.
167A Ground Floor Gandhinagar Near Shiv Mandir
Md Sumit Sharma
6005410661
REQUIRED
Assistant HR for security agency, candidate should have knowledge of computer and fluently speaking english and have knowledge of depositing online compliances like ESIC and PF.
Salary – no bar for right candidate.
Contact : 8803511283 / 8803511284 / 8803511282 / 8803511290 Please send resume on email
captainuandh@gmail.com
Only for female candidate
Captain security and placement services Roop Nagar Jammu (8803511283/8803511284 / 8803511290)
VACANCY
Hiring for a new hospitality vocational institute opening soon in Gandhi Nagar.
1. Front office / Receptionist- must have good English proficiency
2. Culinary trainer – Chef with multi-cuisine knowledge
3. F&B service trainer
4. Bakery Course trainer
Contact: 8800604800; 9311972333
Staff Required
1. Sales Manager, Accountant, Telly caller
2. Office Coordinator, Receptionist, Counsellor.
3. Sales man, Computer operator, Sales girls.
4. Hotels & Restaurants Staff Malls, Boys.
5. Driver, Security Guard, Helper.
6. Shop boy, Agency boy, Helper.
Interview Wed to Thursday
Call 6006796637
Job Jammu
100% placement