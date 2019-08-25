Rains in north India; flood threat looms over Punjab’s Ferozepur after Pak releases water

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: Light to moderate showers were recorded in national capital Delhi and other north India states on Sunday, while a flood threat loomed over Punjab’s border district Ferozepur after Pakistan’s release of water into the Indian territory.

Delhi received light rainfall Sunday evening while the day remained mostly cloudy, with the minimum temperature settling at 26.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average.

According to the MeT department, 2.4 mm rainfall was recorded till 5.30 pm in the national capital.

The humidity level oscillated between 97 to 60 per cent.

A few villages in Ferozepur district are facing a flood threat after a major portion of an embankment in the catchment area of the Sutlej river was washed away due to the Pakistan’s release of water into the Indian territory, officials said.

They said the district administration has announced evacuation in most sensitive villages along the Sutlej river as a precautionary measure.

A Punjab government spokesperson said the Ferozepur district administration is on high alert, while precautionary deployment of the NDRF and the Army teams has been made in view of the flood threat which looms large in some villages.

“Pakistan has released water in huge quantity which caused damage to the embankment in Tendiwala village, and there is danger of floods in some villages,” he said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired a high-level meeting to review the flood situation in Ferozepur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Rupnagar districts and directed the principal secretary Water Resources to ensure strengthening of the Tendiwala embankment on war footing to avert the flooding of nearby villages, an official statement said.

On Sunday, light to moderate rains were received in a few parts of Punjab and Haryana as maximum temperatures hovered below normal limits at most places.

In Punjab, Patiala received 32 mm of rain. Other places like in Mohali and Rupnagar districts also received rains.

Narnaul in Haryana received 63 mm of rain. Panchkula and Ambala districts also received rains.

Parts of Rajasthan recorded rainfall ranging from 2 to 7 cm in the last 24 hours, a MeT official said on Sunday.

From Saturday to Sunday morning, Kanvas of Kota and Khanpur of Jhalawar recorded 7 cm rainfall each, followed by Asnawar (6 cm), Baran and Sangod (5 cm each) and Atru and Aspur (4 cm each).

Till Sunday evening, Kota recorded 1.8 cm rainfall whereas Jaipur, Sriganganagar and Dabok recorded light rainfall.

With the maximum temperature settling at 40.8 degree Celsius, Sriganganagar was the hottest place in the state followed by Jaisalmer (39.9 degrees Celisus), Bikaner (39.5 degrees Celisus), Churu (39.1 degrees Celsius) and Jaipur (31 degree Celsius).

Parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall from Saturday and scattered downpour is expected to continue till August 31, the MeT office said.

Light to moderate rain occurred at some places, including state capital Shimla, Dalhousie and Manali from Saturday, Shimla Met Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 32.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature in the state was in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong at 11.8 degrees Celsius, he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow witnessed partly cloudy sky on Sunday, with maximum temperature reaching 33.7 degrees Celsius.

According to the meteorological department, rainfall was recorded in Varanasi (6.2 mm), Jhansi (1.4 mm), Meerut (5.2 mm), Ballia (5.4 mm), Hardoi (16.8 mm), Shahjahanpur (24.8 mm), Orai (39 mm), Aligarh (3.7 mm) and Muzaffarnagar (46.4 mm).

According to IMD, rains or thundershowers were recorded at most places over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Goa, West Bengal Karnataka and Kerala. (PTI)