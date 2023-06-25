Rains Bring Slight Respite, More Showers Predicted In J&K: MeT

Srinagar, Jun 25: Overnight light rains at a few places brought a slight respite from the scorching heat in Kashmir valley on Sunday as the temperature came down a bit.

The Meteorological department predicted generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate thundershower at many places particularly during late afternoon or evening and early morning hours till June 25 to 28.

It said few places over Jammu Division may receive heavy rainfall with intense showers for a brief period.

There is a possibility of moderate to severe thunder or lightning with strong surface winds at few places during the above period, while light rain or thundershower at few places will occur from June 29 and 30, the MeT office said.

It has also issued advisory of significant increase in water discharges in Rivers, local Nallahs, flood channels due to melting glaciers, snow and rain during June 25-28 which may generate flash flood, mudslide and landslides at places.

Chances of torrential rains at few middle and higher reaches of Jammu Division during June 25 & 26 June, it said.

The erratic weather may cause temporary disruption of Srinagar-Jammu, Srinagar-Leh national highway and other major hilly roads.

All tourists and travellers have ben advised to be conscious and updated until June 28, the Met office said.

Srinagar recorded a low of 19.8 degree Celsius against 22.4 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 2.5 degree Celsius above normal for the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar also received 1.2mm of rainfall during the past 24 hours till 0830hours today.

Qazigund on Srinagar-Jammu national highway had a low of 17.8 degree Celsius against 20.0 degree Celsius a day ago and it was 2.1 degree Celsius above normal for the gateway of Kashmir.

Tourist hot spot of Pahalgam in south Kashmir settled at 13.1 degree Celsius against 13.3 degree Celsius and it was 2.4 degree Celsius above normal for the valley of shepherds.

Kokernag had a low of 18.1 degree Celsius against 20.0 degree Celsius and it was 2.8 degree Celsius above normal for the picnic spot of south Kashmir while frontier Kashmir district of Kupwara experienced 19.2 degree Celsius against 19.6 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 3.8 degree Celsius above normal.

Gulmarg had a low of 4.6 degree Celsius against 14.4 degree Celsius the previous night and it was 6.8 degree below normal for the famous skiing resort of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the MeT office said.