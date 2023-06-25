J&K | Teenage Girl Drowns, Dies While Saving Brother In Bandipora

Srinagar, Jun 25: An 18-year-old girl drowned while attempting to rescue her brother in Jammu Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred at Sumbal area in north Kashmir when, Nuzhat Afzal tried to save her 21-year-old brother Nazakat Ali from drowning. Nazakat was taking bath in a river in Shadipora.

Several locals who were present at the time also made efforts to rescue the boy and in the meantime Nuzhat also jumped into the river in a frantic attempt to save her brother.

The boy was rescued but the girl was found to have lost her breath when she was retrieved from the river.

The boy was shifted to JVC Hospital in critical condition for treatment. (Agenciese)