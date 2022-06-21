Rains bring mercury down in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jun 21: Continuous rainfall over the past four days has resulted in the mercury staying around 14 notches below the normal for the month of June in Srinagar even as an independent weather forecaster claimed that the city recorded its coldest June day in nearly 48 years.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Srinagar, the city recorded a maximum temperature of just 15 degrees Celsius.

This is 14.2 degrees below normal for the month of June in Srinagar,” an official of the IMD Srinagar said.

The minimum temperature recorded in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir was 13.3 degrees Celsius.

Faizan Arif, an independent weather forecaster who operates @Kashmir_Weather Twitter handle, claimed that Srinagar has experienced its coldest June day in at least 48 years.

Srinagar, recorded a max. temperature of 15.0 C on Tuesday, which is the coldest June day since at least 1975. The temp. remained 14.2 C below the normal. A temperature of 15.0 C is very common in February for Srinagar,” Arif tweeted.

The IMD Srinagar officials said they cannot verify the claim made by Arif as the data centre “has closed for the day” while the official website has record only for past 10 years.

A visit to the website only provided data for hottest June days for the past 10 years.

The IMD officials said the temperature has steadily dropped over the past four days across Kashmir valley due to continuous rainfall in plains and snowfall in mountainous areas of the valley. (Agencies)