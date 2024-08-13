Raina, others address Tridev Sammelans across Jammu region

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: BJP Jammu & Kashmir, led by its senior leaders, held Tridev Sammelans across the region.

Ravinder Raina, President, J&K BJP, addressed the Tridev Sammelan in Nowshera Assembly constituency and called upon all the Tridevs (workers) of the party to be the flag bearers of the development done by the Modi Government in Jammu & Kashmir.

Raina asked the party workers to highlight the commitment of BJP to ensure the socio-economic development of all the residents of Jammu & Kashmir, especially those who were denied even the basic rights by the previous Governments led by NC, PDP and Congress.

Raina further said that BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has reinforced the existing infrastructure and also developed new state-of-art infrastructure in education, medical, electricity, road, water, science & technology, etc while inviting Government and private investments in the region. He asked the party Tridevs to take these achievements to the voters repeatedly.

Similarly, in Bishnah Assembly constituency, former Dy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta, and Shrikant Sharma, MLA Mathura (UP) addressed the Sammelan.

In Rajouri Assembly constituency, BJP General Secretary Adv Vibodh Gupta addressed the Tridev Sammelan.

In Ramgarh Assembly constituency, Dr Devinder K Manyal, General Secretary, J&K BJP and Shrikant Sharma, MLA Mathura (UP) addressed the Tridev Sammelan.

In Suchetgarh Assembly constituency, former Minister Priya Sethi addressed the Tridev Sammelan, which was also addressed by BJP Vice-President Sham Lal Choudhary.

In Samba Assembly constituency, former MP Shamsher Singh Manhas addressed the Tridev Sammelan. In Chhamb Assembly Constituency, DDC Chairperson Bharat Bhushan addressed the Tridev Sammelan.

In Kathua Assembly constituency, senior leader Munish Sharma addressed the Tridev Sammelan while in Billawar Assembly constituency, senior leader Jangbir Chiku addressed the Sammelan.

In Budhal Assembly constituency, senior leader Talib Hussain addressed the Sammelan while in Banihal Assembly constituency, Ramesh Sharma addressed the Sammelan.

In Haveli Assembly constituency, Gurdeep addressed the Sammelan while in Thanna Mandi, Jasrota and Vijaypur Assembly constituencies, senior leader Jugal Dogra, Raghunandan Bablu and former MLC Girdhari Lal Raina addressed the Tridev Sammelans, respectively.