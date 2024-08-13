BJP organizes Tiranga rallies across J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 12: To celebrate the spirit of patriotism and enthusiasm to celebrate the occasion of Independence Day, the Jammu & Kashmir BJP led by its Yuva Morcha, conducted rallies across the region of Jammu & Kashmir.

In Srinagar, Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Organization) participated in a ‘Tiranga Rally’. While addressing on the occasion, he emphasized the importance of Independence Day and the duty of every citizen to safeguard the unity and integrity of the nation. He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to the development and peace of Jammu & Kashmir.

Ashok Koul said that the first responsibility of a person is towards his/her nation and it is our supreme duty to serve our motherland by all means. He also prompted all the residents of Jammu & Kashmir to participate in the ‘Tiranga’ rallies and similar events on these special days.

Similarly, in Jammu East Assembly constituency, MP Lok Sabha Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP Vice-President Yudhvir Sethi, BJYM President Arun Prabhat and others participated in a ‘Tiranga Rally’.

In Rajouri, J&K BJP General Secretary Adv Vibodh Gupta participated in a ‘Tiranga Rally’.

In Kashmir Displaced District, Rohit Ganjoo District President KDD and Dr Himja Mengi state Vice President BJYMJK participated in “Tiranga Rally”.

BJYM “Tiranga Rally” for Ramban Assembly constituency was held at Sanasar in the presence of Amandeep Singh, National Media Incharge and Prabhari Jammu Kashmir BJYM and Gurdeep Singh, District President BJYM Ramban. Rakesh Gupta and Ramesh, DDC Ramban and Gurdeep Singh Chib, District President BJYM Ramban attended Tiranga rally.

In Kathua Assembly constituency, senior leader Munish Sharma participated in a “Tiranga Rally”. BJYM conducted a “Tiranga Rally” at Nagrota Assembly constituency.

In Ramnagar Assembly constituency, Dikshant Sharma and Dr Sunil Bhardwaj State Secretary BJYM participated in a “Tiranga Rally”.

In Bhaderwah Assembly constituency, Daleep Singh Parihar, former MLA Bhaderwah and Sandeep Manhas, Distt general sect BJYM Doda and Vikas Raj Purohit, Mandal President were present in the rally.

In Bani Constituency, Jeevan Lal, former MLA Bani and Vinod Rajput, Mandal president Bani BJYM, participated in the rally.

In Jammu North Assembly Constituency, Arun Prabhat State President BJYM along with Omi Khajuria Distt President BJP Jammu Kashmir and Rajat Singh Manhas, District President BJYM participated in the “Tiranga Rally”.