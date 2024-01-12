Raina highlights role of IT, Social Media in upcoming elections

BJP holds workshop

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 12: Viksit Bharat Ambassador – A 100 days challenge on Namo App, State workshop took place here, today at the party Headquarters in Trikuta Nagar.

The workshop saw the presence of key political figures, including Ravinder Raina, BJP J&K president, and Ashok Koul, BJP State general secretary (Org.), Harsh Chaturvedi, J&K Prabhari from Central Team for Namo App Viksit Bharat Ambassador, State Social Media Prabhari and former Minister, Priya Sethi, State IT Prabhari Naresh Singh, State IT Head and State in charge for Viksit Bharat Ambassador, Ishant Gupta, State Social Media head, Ankit Gupta and State IT co-in charges and also State co-incharges for Viksit Bharat Ambassador, Karan Sharma and Sheikh Salman. The gathering comprised State and district office bearers of IT and Social Media, Morcha presidents and their representatives.

Ravinder Raina emphasized the crucial role of IT and Social Media in the upcoming elections, urging Karyakartas to leverage technology to disseminate the achievements of the Modi Government.

He stressed the importance of active participation in the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Programme, encouraging each Karyakarta to create a minimum of 10 Viksit Bharat Ambassadors, aligning with PM Modi’s appeal.

Ashok Koul called upon Karyakartas to strengthen the party cadre, identify active members, and harness technology and social platforms for grassroots outreach. Harsh Chaturvedi presented a detailed overview of the Viksit Bharat Ambassador campaign, highlighting its inclusive nature, where any citizen inspired by PM Modi’s work can participate. He said that the campaign of Viksit Bharat Ambassador consist of various activities like selfie of vocal for local, selfie for digital payment, add Ambassador etc and much more, each activities give points to the Ambassador and top scorer may “Get a chance to meet PM Modi”.

Priya Sethi spoke and emphasized on the role of IT and Social Media in the upcoming elections, acknowledging their pivotal contribution in J&K. Ishant Gupta urged IT Karyakartas and district in-charges of Viksit Bharat Ambassador Programme to escalate the campaign.