Pak designs won’t succeed, J&K situation will be similar to rest of country soon: LG

‘Investments in UT will mean investing in unity, integrity of nation’

Terrorism taking last breath, tourism going up

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Jan 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today declared that nefarious designs of the neighbor (a reference towards Pakistan) will not succeed and situation in Jammu and Kashmir will soon be similar to that in rest of the country as he declared that terrorism is taking its last breath in the Union Territory and sought investments from the industrialists.

He was speaking at a seminar organized as part of the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar in Gujarat which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah besides leading industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani among others.

Asserting that terrorism is taking its last breath in the country, Sinha said investments in Jammu and Kashmir would mean investing in unity and integrity of India. He urged the industrialists to turn their focus towards J&K and contribute in connecting it with rest of the country by setting up their ventures.

“The neighbor (Pakistan) keeps on making efforts but its nefarious designs will not succeed. Situation in Jammu and Kashmir will soon be like other parts of the country,” the Lieutenant Governor who was joined by top bureaucrats from Jammu and Kashmir, said and added that efforts are being made to create conducive environment in the Union Territory to attract investments.

“(By investing) you will get maximum profit in J&K and also contribute to connecting J&K with the rest of the country. Terrorism is taking its last breath. Our neighbour tries its best every time, but we are working in the direction of finishing off terrorists and uprooting the entire ecosystem of terrorism from the UT,” he said at the seminar.

“We will not welcome by red tape but with red carpet. Large magnesium deposits are also found, and natural resources are there in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Asserting confidence, Sinha said: “We will make it better than Davos,” referring to the town in the Swiss Alps famous for hosting the World Economic Forum. Drawing attention to natural resources, he referred to the discovery of large magnesium deposits, emphasising the investment potential in the region.

He said investing in Jammu & Kashmir means investing in India, investing in the unity and integrity of India and strengthening its integration. He promised investors that they will get profit from their investments in the Union Territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called Gujarat the “gateway to the future”, but the State should also contribute towards development of J&K, the ‘Sharda Peeth’ of the country, Sinha said.

Clearing doubts, if any, in the minds of industrialists, the Lieutenant Governor said after abrogation of special status of erstwhile State on August 5, 2019. Several big changes have taken place and tourist arrivals have gone up significantly. The number of tourists was 1.82 crore in 2022 which crossed two crore, including overseas, in 2023, he said, adding during India’s G20 Presidency several meetings were held across the country including J&K.

He disclosed that there was a report a few days back which stated that J&K has left behind Switzerland to emerge as the most searched global (tourist) destination. It is indicative of the fact that tourists’ interest in J&K has increased as has investors’ confidence regarding investment opportunities, he said.

He also cleared doubts of investors on law and order saying the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data tabled in the Parliament shows crime rate in J&K is even lower than Gujarat.

He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government does not believe in buying peace but to establish peace permanently.

“Only J&K can become a hub of medical tourism for Gulf countries. In a very short time of 3 to 4 years, we have improved rail, road and air connectivity. Development works worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore are underway for highways and tunnels. In 2020, 32 flights were operating in the region, which has now increased to 126,” he further said.

All needs of industries are being made available and with PM Modi’s desire and contribution, J&K is moving ahead on the path of industrialization, the Lieutenant Governor stated.

Sinha said he has signed as many as seven MoUs for investment in Jammu and Kashmir. Emmar Group is developing 10 lakh square feet area in the Union Territory, with UAE-based Lulu Group set to take two floors for a retail mall.

“The condition of Jammu and Kashmir has changed a lot in the past four years. The New Industrial Scheme which the Government of India has made for investment in J&K, so I would like to say that today the highest incentive is being generated from here (because of this scheme). Poverty is also less in J&K,” Sinha said.

Sinha said Srinagar and Jammu have witnessed significant urban transformation. Jammu has become the only city in the country to house all premier educational institutes, including IIT, IIM, AIIMS and Central University, a distinction that even Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai or Kolkata do not have.

Economic stability, skilled labour, easy availability of raw materials, host of incentives, enabling and safe business environment, infrastructure and transparency are the factors that should attract investment in the UT, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the J&K administration was providing the maximum number of incentives in the country for investors, and power was also cheaper there. He said the event in Gujarat will help realise Rs 2,500-3,000 crore investment for Jammu and Kashmir.

Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasising the crucial role of the Central sector scheme for Industry announced by Shah. He also applauded the Central Government for providing significant incentives, marking a positive shift in the investment climate for Jammu and Kashmir.

An official handount said: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the special session on ‘Investment opportunities in J&K’ at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, today.

He highlighted the thriving investment landscape of J&K and unique economic opportunities the UT has to offer in various sectors.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K has developed a strong investor-friendly environment, economic stability, highly skilled manpower and tremendous opportunities in tourism, hospitality, agriculture, horticulture, handicraft & handloom, IT and manufacturing,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the unprecedented transformation in Jammu Kashmir in the last few years has created a conducive, secure and dynamic environment for long-term future for investments.

“Investing in J&K offers a unique opportunity to tap into UT’s potential brimming with raw material, better incentives, high productivity for the niche market, high potential of value addition, robust infrastructure and high level of innovation, research and development,” he said.

“J&K is a great place to do business because our economy is strong, continue to grow and it is diverse. With more than 55% green space, it offers a great place to live and work. Urban transformation has also ensured quality living in the cities,” Sinha said.

“Ease of doing business, less compliance burden, physical & digital connectivity and major policy reforms makes J&K an attractive trade and business location,” he added.

The Lt Governor also reiterated the commitment of the J&K Administration to promote entrepreneurial culture in the UT. Recently J&K received Gold Medal in the One District One Product ranking, which indicates strong local entrepreneurship, he said.

Vikramjit Singh, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, J&K gave a presentation on investment opportunities in Jammu Kashmir.

J&K Government through Industries and Commerce Department also inked MoUs with several industries.

The session was organized by Jammu & Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) in collaboration with The Associated Chambers of Commerce & Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Harsh Sanghvi, Minister of State for Home and Industries, Government of Gujarat; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Chintan Thaker, Chairman, ASSOCHAM Gujarat; senior officers of J&K Government; members of ASSOCHAM and representatives of industries and business community were present.

Sinha also addressed the Valedictory Session of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which was presided over by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

The Lt Governor expressed his gratitude to Amit Shah for accelerating the industrial growth in Jammu Kashmir.

“Earlier, Jammu Kashmir was known for other reasons. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have made J&K UT capable enough to actively participate in global investment events like Vibrant Gujarat Summit,” he said.

“Due to reforms and progressive policies, J&K has attracted investment proposals worth Rs 90,000 crore in a very short span of time. We are determined to leverage the strength in different sectors and help the companies to invest and expand in J&K,” he added.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit has become a powerful platform that will pave the way for new investment possibilities across the country, Sinha said.

He also highlighted the significant role of National Education Policy in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat and driving the growth of the economy in the future.

Rs 3000 cr worth MoUs inked

On the sidelines of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit at Gandhinagar, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today met business leaders and discussed the potential and incentives for doing business in Jammu Kashmir.

“J&K Government has inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 3,000 crore in different sectors during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit and we hope to see more investment in the future,” the Lt Governor said.

He said the high quality infrastructure, skilled and trained manpower, strong and diverse economy, ease of living and ease of doing business, digital infrastructure and unique potential in Agriculture, Tourism, Health Care and Manufacturing makes Jammu Kashmir one of the most attractive investment destinations.

He assured all the necessary support from the UT administration to the investors.