Raina counters Omar’s remarks on Manoj Sinha

‘Modi Govt ensured incident free poll’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 6: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president, Ravinder Raina today said Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has worked hard for the prosperity of the Union Territory.

Raina’s remarks came at a press conference in response to a post on X by National Conference (NC) vice president, Omar Abdullah in which he said that Sinha had not only failed Jammu and Kashmir but had also undermined the BJP in his home constituency of Ghazipur.

Raina was accompanied by former Dy Chief Ministers, Dr. Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta, general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal and chief spokesperson, Sunil Sethi during the press conference .

Raina said, “The political remarks are meant for politics. But Omar Abdullah knows it well that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has built a new and happy Jammu and Kashmir where everyone, including marginalised sections, have been given their rights. This effort has resulted in record polling (in the Lok Sabha polls). Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has worked hard to make J&K a prosperous region.”

Abdullah knows well the difficult situation that Jammu and Kashmir faced in the past, the BJP leader said.

“People saw the worst times during strikes and shutdowns when schools, colleges and markets were closed and violence was rampant,” the BJP leader said.

In the past, every time a vehicle left for Kashmir from Jammu, the passengers had to get down and undergo checking at 20 places on the way, he said.

“Today, there is peace, progress, happiness, brotherhood and large scale development in both villages and cities,” he added.

Raina credited the security forces, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Amit Shah for ensuring incident-free Lok Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We also thank Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha for his role in making Jammu and Kashmir peaceful, progressive and prosperous,” he said.

“In the upcoming Assembly elections, Panchayat and Urban Local Body polls, we hope for an honest and nationalistic leadership to emerge victorious. Those who propagate politics of venom and division have been shown the mirror by the people,” Raina said.

Raina said BJP is highly grateful to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their support in Lok Sabha elections.

Raina, said that BJP has secured a satisfying victory in the Parliament elections. He said that Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh and senior party leader, Jugal Kishore Sharma secured consecutive third win in their respective constituencies. He expressed gratitude to the people of J&K for their unconditional love and support.

Raina said that the BJP received the overwhelming support of the voters of both Parliamentary constituencies which translated into this victory.

The BJP president also expressed gratitude to the residents of Anantnag, Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, Kulgam and all other areas, where the party got the support of the people, especially the local youth.