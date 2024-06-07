J&K to host maiden adventure race, international marathon

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 6: After successful hosting of Formula 4 car race, Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up to host it’s maiden marathon and adventure race.

This was revealed during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, here at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary Home, Commissioner Secretary H&UDD, Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Secretary Youth Services and Sports, Ladakh Marathon founder, Chewing Motup Goba and other officers.

The Chief Secretary said that Kashmir has all the necessary ingredients to make it an ideal world class marathon and racing adventure destination. He said that hosting adventure sports will provide a platform for our youth to perform at the national and international events. He made a mentioning of successful conduct of first ever Formula-4 car show on the banks of Dal Lake Srinagar in March 2024.

He directed the concerned officers to create roadmaps and timeline based goals for hosting international marathon in Kashmir and start preparations in this regard. If all goes as planned, marathon will be held in October this year in Kashmir and in Jammu in March 2025, coinciding with favourable weather conditions, he added. He said that the aim should be to make Kashmir Marathon event recognised as a running event both domestically and globally. He asked the officers to prioritise huge participation from other countries in the marathon. He also asked them to explore possibility for hosting adventure race in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that hosting adventure sports will have multiplier impact on economic stimulation through tourism and local business engagement and promotion of JK as a premier adventure sports destination on the global stage.

Chewing Motup Goba, the brain behind the Ladakh Marathon who has a vast expertise in the field of adventure, will be organising the Marathon and adventure race in Jammu and Kashmir.

He gave a detailed presentation on the road map to be followed for hosting the marathon and the preparations to be made in this regard. He proposed that the marathon will be held from Polo View upto Nishat Garden. He said that by starting a marathon, Kashmir can leverage it’s unique terrain and cultural heritage to attract runners and tourists, boosting the regions visibility and economy. He said that Kashmir has the potential to become leading global destination for adventure sports with proper planning and execution. He said that running events have seen exponential growth over the past few decades, becoming a global phenomenon that attracts millions of participants annually. He proposed two running disciplines marathon (42 km) and half marathon (21 km). He said that adventure race will be a multi disciplinary sporting event including activities such as trail running/running, swimming, boat race and cycling/mountain biking.