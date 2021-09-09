Raina asks party cadre to ameliorate people’s facilities

Excelsior Correspondent

BASOHLI, Sept 9: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president, Ravinder Raina has urged the party cadre to ameliorate people’s facilities especially in remote and far flung areas. He expressed this while concluding his three-day long tour to Pahari Zila of Kathua district.

BJP State president during his visit conducted a series of interactions with party workers at Mahanpur, Bhoond, Mashka, Hutt, Sandhar and at a number of other places. He also convened constituency level meetings at Bani, Basohli and Billawar.

Ravinder Raina in his speeches urged the elected BJP DDC members and BDC chairpersons to reach out to the people at Panchayat level and take stock of their problems and issues. When informed by some of the members that they have already visited the people and conveyed the same to the concerned authorities, Raina urged them to vigorously pursue the follow up of the same with the concerned Government officers at constituency level.

Raina, while asserting that the present Modi led Government along with the Union Territory Administration stands committed to all round development especially the remote and far flung areas, stressed upon the party leaders and activists to take up the agenda of development in their respective areas and get the works done as per the specific requirements of the areas.

District Development Council (DDC), Kathua chairman, Col (retd) Mahan Singh while briefing on the three day visit of , Ravinder Raina to the Pahari Zila said that his visit has proved to be quite fruitful. He said that several interactions were organized with the people of far flung areas in which the people of these areas discussed their issues directly with the BJP State president. He said BJP is working for the betterment and welfare of people.

Dr DK Manyal, former minister & BJP State general secretary, Col Mahan DDC Chairman and other BJP senior leaders of Kathua district including former legislators accompanied the BJP State president in their respective constituencies during his three day visit to the Pahari Zila.